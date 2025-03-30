Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.47 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

