Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. Barclays lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.