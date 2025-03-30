Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $66.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,094.68. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658 in the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTA opened at $59.91 on Friday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -206.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

