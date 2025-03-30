Varenne Capital Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Varenne Capital Partners cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 237,927 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 7.8% of Varenne Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

APH opened at $66.56 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

