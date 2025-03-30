CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

