Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.