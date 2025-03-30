Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,250,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 39,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABEV. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Trading Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

