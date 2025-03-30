Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 1,243 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

