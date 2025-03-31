Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $32,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,355.9% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.2 %

DHI opened at $125.87 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.