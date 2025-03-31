Viking (NYSE:VIK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Viking stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a PE ratio of 151.33. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Viking by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

