24,464 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Udemy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,330,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Price Performance

Udemy stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares in the company, valued at $109,139,385.60. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $94,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,768,079.28. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,304,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,033,418. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UDMY

About Udemy

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.