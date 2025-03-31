Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 384 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in HP were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.90 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

