Allianz SE Takes $636,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Sony Group by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sony Group by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,245,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,090,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

