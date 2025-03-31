Allianz SE Invests $453,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Allianz SE bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $62,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $64.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

