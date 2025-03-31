KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.04 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KCR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.

KCR Residential REIT Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of KCR stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782. KCR Residential REIT has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a market cap of £3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

About KCR Residential REIT

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

