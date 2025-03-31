KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.04 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. KCR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.
KCR Residential REIT Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of KCR stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782. KCR Residential REIT has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a market cap of £3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 6.14.
About KCR Residential REIT
KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KCR Residential REIT
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.