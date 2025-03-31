Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Decreases By 37.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,675,900 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 63,762,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 751.4 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

CICHF stock remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Monday. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. China Construction Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.