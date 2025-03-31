China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,091,500 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 1,961,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCVTF remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Conch Venture has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

