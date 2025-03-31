BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,200 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 902,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 192,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.31.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.49 billion.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BYD in a research note on Friday.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

