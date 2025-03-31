Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 44,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

PG stock opened at $167.94 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $393.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.01%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

