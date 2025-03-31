CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Releases Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.
CloudCoCo Group Stock Performance
LON CLCO traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 0.15 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,949,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,897. CloudCoCo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £1.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19.
CloudCoCo Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CloudCoCo Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CloudCoCo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCoCo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.