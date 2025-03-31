CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Releases Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.

LON CLCO traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 0.15 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,949,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,897. CloudCoCo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £1.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19.

Cloudcoco specialise in managed IT services and are one of the UK’s leading experts for IT support services. We’re based in the UK with our main offices in Leeds and Warrington operating as one of the best IT support companies in the UK. We are fanatically passionate about our 24×7 managed IT support, and are a leading IT service provider.

