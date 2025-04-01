Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,735 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

MRCC opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

