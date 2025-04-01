RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after purchasing an additional 278,892 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,470,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,326,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after buying an additional 321,145 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,209,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,646,000 after buying an additional 153,083 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

