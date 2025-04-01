Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Entero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
Entero Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Entero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
Entero Therapeutics Company Profile
