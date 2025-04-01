232 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $242.66 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

