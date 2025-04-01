Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,121,000.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50.

