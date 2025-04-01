NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,111 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,917,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,511 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,132,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 73,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 144.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,135 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,340.40. This represents a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on XENE. StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.