Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.