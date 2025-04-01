F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) EVP Acquires $252,000.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,440. This represents a 26.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FG opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.72. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 18.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FG

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.