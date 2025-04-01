Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 724,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,369 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $50,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 204,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 96.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

