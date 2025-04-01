Boston Family Office LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.