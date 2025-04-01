Sean M. Smith Purchases 426,986 Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Sean M. Smith acquired 426,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £999,147.24 ($1,290,887.91).

Eden Research Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of LON EDEN traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,726. The stock has a market cap of £13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.72. Eden Research plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.22 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

