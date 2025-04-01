Sean M. Smith Purchases 426,986 Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Sean M. Smith acquired 426,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £999,147.24 ($1,290,887.91).
Eden Research Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of LON EDEN traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,726. The stock has a market cap of £13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.72. Eden Research plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.22 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80.
Eden Research Company Profile
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eden Research
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.