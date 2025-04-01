Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Purchases £9,859.08 in Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider Jemima Bird bought 35,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £9,859.08 ($12,737.83).
Creightons Trading Up 3.6 %
CRL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29 ($0.37). 311,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77. Creightons Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.98 ($0.53).
About Creightons
