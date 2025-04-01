Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Purchases £9,859.08 in Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider Jemima Bird bought 35,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £9,859.08 ($12,737.83).

CRL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29 ($0.37). 311,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77. Creightons Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.98 ($0.53).

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

