BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. BRP has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.1508 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently -29.21%.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
