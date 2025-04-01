iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

