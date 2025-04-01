Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 207,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

CALF opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

