First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 24,116 shares.The stock last traded at $131.05 and had previously closed at $132.25.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

