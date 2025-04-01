REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REE Automotive
REE Automotive Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in REE Automotive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REE Automotive
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.