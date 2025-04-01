REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REE Automotive

REE Automotive Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 55,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.94. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in REE Automotive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.