iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 37,300 shares.The stock last traded at $135.12 and had previously closed at $136.10.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 577.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.