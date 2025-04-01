Front Row Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

