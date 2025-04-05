North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.01 and last traded at C$22.07, with a volume of 113210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.38.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $408,772. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

