Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 313154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

