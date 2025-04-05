KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.80 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.