Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 6,602 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,237,000 after purchasing an additional 700,415 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

