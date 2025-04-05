The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lifted by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

TJX stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.