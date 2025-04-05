Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 52801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £13.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.68.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,891.64). Also, insider Sean M. Smith bought 426,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £999,147.24 ($1,288,889.63). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,391,473 shares of company stock worth $103,604,725. Company insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.