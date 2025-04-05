Dempze Nancy E Purchases 215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Adobe were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $349.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.80 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

