United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $42,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $625.97 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.67. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.15.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

