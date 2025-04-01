O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,464 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

