AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 377.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,185 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $49,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after acquiring an additional 703,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AMETEK by 416.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0 %

AME opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average of $181.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

