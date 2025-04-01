Lowland (LON:LWI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.63

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Lowland Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:LWI opened at GBX 130.51 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.84. Lowland has a twelve month low of GBX 116.25 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.74).
Lowland Company Profile
