Lowland (LON:LWI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.63

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lowland Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:LWI opened at GBX 130.51 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.84. Lowland has a twelve month low of GBX 116.25 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.74).

Get Lowland alerts:

Lowland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lowland Investment Company plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to give shareholders a higher than average return with growth of both capital and income over the medium to long term. The Company invests in a range of the United Kingdom companies of various sizes with normally not more than half by value coming from the over 100 United Kingdom companies and the balance from small and medium sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.